Tees Maar Khan, Joker and Tashan are the films that appear like a black dot on Akshay Kumar’s white canvas. The actor has been trolled on several occasions for delivering such mindless films. It was once while answering a reporter, Khiladi didn’t hold back and gave a powerful answer by talking only facts.

Back in 2010, Akshay was asked by a reporter about his box office duds. At that point, Akshay’s Action Replayy was turning out to be a disaster during a clash with Golmaal 3. The question had a mention of Action Replayy and Tees Maar Khan. Interrupting the question, Akshay asked the reporter collections of both the films.

Replying to it, the reporter said she isn’t aware of numbers. With a sarcastic smile, Akshay Kumar said, “Then you shouldn’t ask the question if you don’t know about it. You should homework first and ask about it.” He further went onto say that Tees Maar Khan has earned good money and one can’t call it a flop.

Watch the video below:

Lately, Akshay Kumar has been part of meaningful films and super consistent when it comes to delivering box office successes. Today, he has developed a reputation of backing stories that have hues of patriotism and nationalism, besides films with socially-relevant content.

Speaking to IANS about his movies selection, Akshay had said, “I do films that are responsible and also the films that are commercial. I am not a teacher. I do films I like, and the messages I like. Sometimes there is a message, and there is no message. I do different types of films and I want to continue doing them in the future. I don’t want to be a teacher.”

