Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. After a prolonged delay, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama is finally releasing in theatres on April 30 this year and fans are waiting with bated breath for the Khiladi Kumar to enter Shetty’s cop universe.

Withe film Akshay will be entering Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that includes Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. While the film is just a month away to be released in theatres, the film’s producer Shibasish Sarkar opens up on Akshay entering the cop universe.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the producer praised Akshay Kumar as a versatile actor and claimed that he has pinned high hopes on Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi. He also assures that the film will be a celebration for the audience. Shibashish said, “For Sooryavanshi, I can promise that it will be a celebration for his fans, it will be a celebration for the audience. It is not like any other another normal film. People will love to celebrate with the entry of Sooryavanshi now in this cop universe that much I can promise you with whatever we have seen. When it comes to the big screen for the audience I can assure you that it will be a moment of days and months of celebration for the fans.”

For the unversed, the film Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of Shetty’s cop universe and it will feature Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Javed Jaffrey.

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also reprise in the film in their respective roles of Simmba AKA Sangram Bhalerao and Bajirao Singham. The film was previously scheduled to be released in theatres in March 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed. Now the film is finally releasing on April 30.

