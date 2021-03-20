Bigg Boss has turned out to be a game-changer for many people who have participated, and there is no denying that people get on board the show to elevate their careers. One celebrity who has definitely got a big push in her career and a whole new recognition amid the audience who didn’t know her, is Himanshi Khurana. The actor has now almost got a new film in her kitty.

Himanshi participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the most trending members of the house. Her dynamic with Asim Riaz was also the burning topic of discussion across the fans of the show. But today, Khurana is not making headlines for her stint in the controversial show. Instead, she is in the run to be the leading lady of a Punjabi film and below is all you need to know about the same.

If the latest report by ETimes is to be believed, Himanshi Khurana is being considered to play the leading lady in a Punjabi film, opposite none other than Gippy Grewal. The report also says that the makers of the yet-untitled film have already approached Khurana, who is in the script reading stage before confirming the movie. It is being said that the film will go on floors in April if everything goes as per the plan.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana has been the talk of the town for many reasons. The actor, ever since her Bigg Boss 13 stint, has featured in multiple music videos. Her most recent one gearing up for release is Palazzo 2. The actor was earlier seen in Ek no Di Cheez and Surma Bole. She also achieved a massive feat recently when she became the only female Punjabi star to have featured in New York’s Times Square Billboard.

The actor also has more interesting projects in the kitty and fans are excited. What do you have to say about Himanshi Khurana joining forces with Gippy Grewal? Let us know in the comments section below.

