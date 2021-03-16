It was in August last year that Asim Riaz sent everyone in a state of shock. Some men attacked the Bigg Boss 13 contestant while he was cycling. This happened when there was a nationwide lockdown in the country. The actor had taken to his social media to make everyone alert and aware of such situations. In a recent interview, the model turned actor has spoken his heart out about this scary incident and his injuries.

In the video that the actor posted after he was attacked, he revealed how a few men attacked him from behind and left him to suffer. The popular actor showed wounds on his shoulder and back and cuts on his thighs. He said, “I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front. Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.”

After so many months, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Asim Riaz again narrated the horrific incident. He narrated the experience of being physically harmed during the lockdown. In the interview, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, “Remember in lockdown I had these guys coming from behind they hit me, so I had like a proper ligament tear. So the doctor told me you gotta rest for at least like two months.”

Asim Riaz further continued, “But I had like deals signed up, and I was doing music videos, so I didn’t give up. I was like, let’s feel the pain coz now what God has given me probably I have to go through this. I was just fine, man!”

Asim has been working hard on his career and has established his name in the industry. After his stint in Bigg Boss 13, he has emerged as one of the most loved social media stars. When the fans heard his story, they went all furious and even trended the hashtag #GetWellSoonAsim on Twitter. Many sent him best wishes, and some also asked him to file a police complaint against the muggers.

It is good to see that Asim Riaz has so many well-wishers. What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

