Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 has just ended but the next season is already making the headlines. From the tentative contestant list to Anita Hassanandani showing her interest in being a part of Bigg Boss 15 and it’s all because of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Here’s all that you need to know.

Advertisement

Rohit Reddy who happens to be Anita’s husband shared a video of himself with Sid on Instagram and it’s going viral on the internet.

With so much love pouring in for the video, Anita Hassanandani also reacted to her husband’s video with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and commented, “So many commentssssssss

Advertisement

I’m doing BigBoss next season 🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣 with Aaravv @rohitreddygoa Bye 👋”.

Haha. Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s reaction here:

We can’t wait for Anita to enter Bigg Boss 15 if at all that’s happening.

Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions here from Rohit Reddy’s video:

“Awww cutee😂😂 thank you for sharing this clip 😍😍❤️❤️”

“This is so cool . The VFX is super .”

“Hahahahahaha boss #Sidharthshukla..❤️❤️”

“Our very own version of Popeye-the Sailorman⚓😍🤭♥️ Presenting ‘Sidharth Shukla’ as ‘Popeye’ 🤭😍 thank you rohit for such a fun short video!♥️🥰”

“Its really too gud video…mazza aaya…😂😂😂😂😂#SidharthShukla”

Meanwhile, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child together last month.

Rohit took to his Instagram to share the good news with fans. He shared a picture of kissing Anita as she embraced her baby bump. A blue string was edited on top with ‘It’s a boy’ written over it. He captioned the post, “Oh boy.”

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh To Reunite For Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube