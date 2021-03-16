All the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fans, can we hear you all make some noise? Well, the show is coming back with season 3 after all, and it is bringing back one of the most loved pairs of small-screens, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. We know that you all have already gotten too excited after hearing this.

Shaheer and Erica’s pair was loved in the first season. In fact, it was this show that made the actors household names. While the fans were rooting for the on-screen couple to end up together, both of them are quite happy with their respective relationships. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Season 2 of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi ended quickly. Fans were disappointed with that, but we are sure that the announcement of season 3 would have made them happy. Makers had confirmed the presence of Shaheer Sheikh in season 3 already, but if reports in Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, then Erica Fernandes, too, will make an entry in season 3.

For the unversed, Erica Fernandes was cast opposite Shaheer Sheikh in both the previous seasons of Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi. She was unsure of doing the third season due to their dating history. But it looks like she has let bygones be bygones and not let this incredible opportunity pass.

While things have not been confirmed by either of the stars yet, there are a lot of rumours going around the fact that the pair will reunite once again for the show. The supporting cast has not been announced yet, but the news of Erica and Shaheer reuniting will surely leave their fans super happy.

Other details regarding the show going on floors are yet to be revealed, and it happens to be in the pre-production stage. What do you think of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh reuniting on-screen once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

