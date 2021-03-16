Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still the most loved sitcom in India despite having a run of over 12 years. It wasn’t quite an easy route for the show and fans as it witnessed several casting changes. Thankfully, fans still continue to pour love be it a current cast member or the older one. Amongst such are our two ‘Sonus’ – Jheel Mehta and Palak Sidhwani.

It was Jheel Mehta who made Sonu a household name, who was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali later. After Nidhi’s exit, Palak Sidhwani took over the responsibility, and she’s managing it quite effortlessly.

But here, today it’s not about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but an Instagram battle between Palak Sidhwani and Jheel Mehta. A few hours back, Palak uploaded her picture featuring her in a parrot green attire. In a traditionally crafted dress, she looked elegant as always with a slight smile.

Have a look:

Speaking of Jheel Mehta’s recent post, she posted two pictures in a simple and casual white dress. She looked pretty and that smile acted like the icing on the cake.

Have a look:

What do you think, which Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu is looking more beautiful in their recent posts? Is it Palak Sidhwani or Jheel Mehta? Share with us through comments.

Recently, Palak shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a violet traditional dress with a golden floral pattern. She was seen wearing gold bangles in her right hand. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress truly looked like an irresistible beauty. “Keep looking where the light pours in,” read her caption.

