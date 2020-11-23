Shaheer Shaikh is the name that needs no introduction. The actor became a household name after playing the character of Arjun in popular mythological series Mahabharat that aired on Star Plus. Recently, the epic series has completed seven years since it premiered. On this occasion, the actor took to his social media and remembered the days of shooting it.

Shaheer Shaikh enjoys a great fan following on social media. He keeps on posting his pictures for his 4 million fans on Instagram.

While sharing some pictures from Mahabharat, Shaheer Shaikh wrote, “Thank you for sowing the seeds in our heart, for wanting to be on the right path.. #Arjun #mahabharat #7years (sic).” Have a look at the actor’s post here.

As soon as Shaheer Shaikh posted the pictures on Instagram, his fans started showering their love in the comments section. One such fan wrote, “Gandiv Dhaari Arjuna…Mahesvashaa Dhananjaya!! 😍🔥the lyrics & the fiery ARJUNA is gonna stay iconic forever. @shaheernsheikh ❤️ many many Congratulations!” Another user expressed, “Gandivdhaari Arjuna. You played it with utmost grace. Congratulations Shaheer Sir❤️❤️❤️.” A third fan added, “One of the most powerful character GANDIVA DHAARI “ARJUNA” and one of my most favourite character of your Shaheera 😍 love u loads @shaheernsheikh ❤️#keepsmiling.” “Purushottam Sabyasachi Dhanush Gandivdhari Shaktiman Keerthiman Mahanayak Arjuna… ” @shaheernsheikh As Arjuna ❤️ Will remain In Millions Of Hearts Forever,” expressed the fourth fan.

On the work front, we saw Shaheer Shaikh playing Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. The show went off air in October. Apart from this, Shaheer was also seen in Ae Mere Dil music video with Tejasswi Prakash. Currently, the actor is making headlines for his relationship news with Ruchikaa Kapoor.

