The most controversial show of the country Bigg Boss 14 has reached an all new level with it’s twists and turns. With the contestants giving a tough competition to each other an exceptional contestant who not only made headlines with her entry in the show but also was showered with compliments and appreciation is Nikki Tamboli.

Tamboli previously became the hot favourite contestant of the show. She was seen being appreciated by all the guests including Farah Khan, Shaan, former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill and now the latter is appreciated by none other than the television queen Ekta Kapoor.

That’s right. In a recent weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Ekta Kapoor who made a guest appearance in the show was seen choosing Nikki Tamboli as a competitor for the ‘immunity stone’. She was further complimented by Ekta Kapoor saying, “Aap actually iss gharmein sabse best game aap khel rahi hai. Sabse acchi samajh aapko hai.” Further stating, “Nikki appko toh Naagin mein hona chahiye.”

Ekta Kapoor concluded saying in Bigg Boss 14, “Jiss tarah se aapne apne dill ki baat rakhi koi nahi rakh sakta aur aapne toh fans hai hi. Mein bhi ek fan hu.”

Do you think Nikki Tamboli should play Naagin in Season 6? Do let us know your views in the comments below.

