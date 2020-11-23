Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa shocked the entire nation when their name came in the drug probe. The couple is currently in judicial custody. Comedian and actor Shekhar Suman has commented on the controversy. According to him, one’s talent should be his or her drug. Read the article to know what he has to say on the matter.

Shekhar Suman is very vocal about his opinions and expresses it fearlessly. He has always been very much upfront in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Shekhar Suman said, “Your talent should be your drug. Just be addicted to hard work and excellence. Sometimes in life, it’s difficult to handle fame and money, especially if you are an upstart.”

The actor-comedian further added that the use of drugs for a stand-up comedian is something that he doesn’t get. Shekhar Suman said, “It was always my inherent abilities and nothing else. My advice to those who look for external stimulants to perform on stage is: when you do stand-up, stand up on your two feet without any crutches.”

Shekhar also mentioned that he doesn’t feel that Bharti Singh’s involvement in the drug case would have any impact on the image of comedians in the country. He said, “Laughter by itself is the biggest antidote n the most effective medicine. It doesn’t get affected by sporadic incidents such as this. Laughter is a pond that doesn’t get affected by one bad fish.”

What do you think about Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s involvement in the drug case? Do you agree with Shekhar Suman’s statements on the matter? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

