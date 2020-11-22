On Saturday (November 21), we brought you the news that the Mumbai residence and office of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa were raided. Following that and questioning by the NCB, both celebrities were arrested. The latest in now is that the couple has been sent to judicial custody.

As per correspondence from outside the courtroom (Magistrate Court at Esplanade, Mumbai), Bharti and Harsh have been remanded to 14 days judicial custody after they arrested on charges of consumption of narcotics. The duo will be behind bars till December 4.

Both Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were clicked at the Court. An NCB personal and the central bureau’s lawyer interacted with the media present on site. Check out the videos below:

While speaking to the media present on site, the NCB lawyer said, “We requested to keep them in NCB custody, but they have been put into judicial custody till December 4. They have both applied for bail and the hearing for the same will be tomorrow. ”

On being asked the section under which Bharti Singh and HarshLimbachiyaa have been charged, the lawyer said, “Section 20 b(ii)A of The Narcotic Drug And Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.” This Act implies punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis. Whoever, in contravention of any provisions of this Act or any rule or order, made or condition of licence granted thereunder. b(ii)A (is charged on those who possess) quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years and with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.

The lawyer stressed that section 27 A has not been applied to them.

As per the statement of the lawyer, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have also applied for bail. The hearing for the same will be held on Monday.

NCB official revealed that Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s residence was raided after they caught a trafficker (21 years) in Khar Danda area with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD, 40 gms ganja and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). From the actors’ residence and office, 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered.

