Since last evening, news started doing the rounds that former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan had tied the knot. While pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media suggest it, the actress has now shared a sweet image on social media of the couple in their wedding ensemble.

Advertisement

Sana took to Instagram and shared the beautiful picture. She captioned the post, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah ♥️ Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️”

Advertisement

While Sana looks stunning in red and gold creation with a matching dupatta, her husband, Mufti Anas, a young religious scholar from Gujarat, wore a white kurta-pyjama with a red pocket square. Sana completed her look with gold jewellery and red bangles. Check out the picture here:

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas have been receiving loads of love on this picture. One fan commented, “Allah jodi salamat rakhe aur har jaiz tamanna puri kare” Another replied to the post writing, “Congratulations both Sana & Muftishab Dua me yaad…” The couple has also received love from across the border. A user commented, “MashAllah boht khushi huie Allah apko khush rakhy aor iman kee zndgi dhy love you from Pakistan.”

A couple of months ago, Sana Khan revealed that she is quitting the show business. Announcing the news on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance,” Sana Khan had written on Instagram.

We at Koimoi wish the newlyweds, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas, a happy married life.

Must Read: Govinda Reacts To Krushna Abhishek’s Comments: “Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is An Indication Of Insecurity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube