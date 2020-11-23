Social media has turned into a very fragile place in today’s time. Recently, we saw the entire controversy over the Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb title. Tanishq also faced a lot of backlash over one of its ads that allegedly promotes ‘love jihad.’ Now, it is Ishaan Khatter and Tanu’s A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair, which is facing the wrath of netizens.

It all happened after a kissing scene from the miniseries went viral on social media. The sequence has reportedly been shot in the premises of a Hindu temple. As expected, this irked a section of the social media users who are now demanding for a ban on the streaming giant. #BoycottNetflix has been trending on Twitter with massive backlash.

The entire row around A Suitable Boy has ignited further as BJP leader, Gaurav Tiwari has reportedly filed an FIR against Netflix because of the same. The politician even took to Twitter and shared that he will be uninstalling the Netflix app from his phone. “As per the story, a Muslim man is in love with a Hindu woman. But, why were all kissing scenes shot within the temple premises,” he explained.

Ever since, Ishaan Khatter and Tabu starrer A Suitable Boy has been under the radar and not for good. Netizens have been demanding for #Boycott Netflix.

A user wrote, “Let’s us boycott Netflix who is trying to defame Hinduism .. And Gloryfing Love Jihad.. Govt should shut those programs who always target Sanatan Dharam Angry face #BoycottNetflix #BoycottNetflix”

Let’s us boycott Netflix who is trying to defame Hinduism .. And Gloryfing Love Jihad.. Govt should shut those programs who always target Sanatan Dharam 😠#BoycottNetflix #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/5qtgRXF8bG — samit singh (@PatrioticBBK) November 23, 2020

Another tweeted, “Netflix always spreading anti Hindu narrative and always fully support of Leftist. Now all Nationalist will never forgive Netflix. We are decided fully Boycott Netflix. Decided you? RT if you also decided #BoycottNetflix”

Netflix always spreading anti Hindu narrative and always fully support of Leftist. Now all Nationalist will never forgive Netflix. We are decided fully Boycott Netflix. Decided you? RT if you also decided #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/cwqvv1kjQ2 — Sanjeev Patel (@Jayhind897659) November 23, 2020

“Why every time a boy is Muslim and a girl is Hindu? If you have courage show a boy Hindu and a girl Muslim too. #BoycottNetflix #kattarhindu,” tweeted another.

Why every time a boy is Muslim and a girl is Hindu? If you have courage show a boy Hindu and a girl Muslim too.#BoycottNetflix#kattarhindu pic.twitter.com/cDJQbRS9ZZ — V I R E S H 🚩 विरेश (@VireshJH3) November 23, 2020

Another user wrote, “Temple is a place for worshipping but Netflix won’t understand it as their anti Hindu mentality is known to all. #NetflixIndia has become launch pad for Anti Hindu content. I request @AmitShah ji to pls take strict action against Netflix. #BoycottNetflix”

I request @AmitShah ji to pls take strict action against Netflix. #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/leGYEWgxiw — Amit Singh Rajawat 🇮🇳🧡🚩 (@satya_AmitSingh) November 23, 2020

A Suitable Boy makers and Netflix is yet to react to the matter.

