EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna On Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb’s Title Change To Laxmii: “Kal Koi Aisa Panga Nahi Lega”

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb (now Laxmii) recently fell into the lap of controversy. It began with the Hindu Sena opposing the film on the grounds of it promoting ‘love jihad.’ The film was also accused of hurting sentiments over a word like ‘bomb’ being associated with goddess Laxmi. One of the celebrities opposing this was Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna.

As most know, Mukesh took to his Instagram and criticized the makers of using such a name. He also claimed the producers have done so to sensationalize the content in order to witness more footfalls at the theatres. Now that the title has been changed to ‘Laxmii’ after CBFC review, the Shaktimaan actor has expressed his happiness.

Mukesh Khanna in an exclusive interview with Koimoi shared, “The thing (title Laxmii) was not right. Humare yaha Hindus ki koi care nahi karta, wo khudki bhi care nahi karte hai. Humko mandir jana hai ki nahi jana, humari marzi. Somewhere down the line, when time comes, you may be a majority but divided into 6-7 parts. A fan told me, “kya aap choti choti baato ko utha lete hai. Kya fark padta hai, chal raha hai na sab kuch.” I explained him, “Tum nastik ho toh mai kuch nahi bolunga. Agar thoda astik ho and dharma ke naam pe thoda sa bhi aadar hai, koi tumhare dharma ke sath khilwaad karta hai toh tumhara khun nahi kholta? Agar fikar nahi hai Hindu dharma ki, I have objection with that.”

Mukesh Khanna even ended up calling it a ‘mischevious’ act by Akshay Kumar and other producers of Laxmii. “This was a very bad thing. Laxmii ke sath Bomb ko add kar dena, it was mischevious I would say. I don’t think the story demands that. Ye humare producers ne kia hai to add something sensational ki log bhag bhag ke aye. I object to that, aap kisi aur dharma ke sath aisa karoge?,” added the actor.

Our very own Mahabharat’s Bhishma Pitamah finally concluded that people will not have the guts to repeat this mistake again. “I’m happy because this might become like a proceeding now. Aage se log bhi darenge nahi toh wo sochte the Hindu log soye pade hai. Kal shayad koi aisa panga nahi lega, I’m more happy about that,” Mukesh Khanna signed off.

