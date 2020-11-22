Actor Shekhar Suman on Saturday questioned why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet come up with conclusive evidence regarding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advertisement

“It’s been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh’s case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn’t mean we have given up or forgotten about it,” Shekhar tweeted from his unverified account.

Advertisement

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for the late actor.

A few days ago, Shekhar tweeted demanding apology from every person who had accused him of banking on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue politics in Bihar.

On Tuesday demanded an apology from every person who thought he was banking on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue politics in Bihar.

“When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I couldn’t care a fig about it. With these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me,” he tweeted.

After Sushant’s death in June, Shekhar Suman started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. The actor had faced criticism from a section of netizens who accused him of banking on the actor’s death for his own political ambitions.

Must Read: Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Confirm The Consumption Of Marijuana; Comedian Gets Arrested By NCB

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube