It’s vacation time for a lot of Bollywood celebrities. After the pain 2020 is causing everyone, we need some time off. Many celebs have gone to different places either to shoot their next movie or to take a break from work. A few days ago, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were having a good time in the Maldives. Actress Rakul Preet Singh is also enjoying a good time amid the waters. She keeps sharing stunning bikini pics on her Instagram page.

In the last 2-3 days, Rakul set the internet on fire with her bikini pics. Even today, she posted a new photo and oh my! she is making sure to raise the temperatures. We have listed 5 different bikini pics of the actress which are our favourite.

If you think only Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are water babies, you are mistaken. Rakul Preet Singh loves relaxing at the pool side or the beach as much as anyone else. So take a look at some of the ravishing pics of the De De Pyaar De actress.

Check out how 5 times water baby Rakul Preet Singh made us skip our heart beat with her bikini photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has two important Hindi films lined up. She will be seen alongside in director Kaashive Nair’s untitled saga. Set during the time period of 1947, the film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Recently, the actress revealed that she is a part of Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The actress had taken to her Twitter page and shared, “Can’t express how thrilled I am to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir. @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff.”

Aren’t these pics making you crave for a vacation at the beach? Don’t you wish to take out your beach & pool clothes and have some fun? Well, let’s hope that happens too. Until then, do let us know in the comments section a about your favourite pic from the ones shared above.

