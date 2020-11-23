Advertisement
The 2020 American Music Awards aka AMA 2020 was held today. A lot of celebs like Selena Gomez, Ciara, Dua Lipa, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and others graced the show. A lot of stars rocked the award show with their performances. One such performer was Jennifer Lopez. What’s interesting is she gave people full-on Beyoncé vibes.
The actress-singer gave a ravishing performance on the songs Pa, Ti and Lonely with Maluma. The songs are from their upcoming movie, Marry Me. For her AMA 2020 act, she dressed in a sheer black catsuit. Jen looked every bit s*xy in the attire.
A lot of people watched Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 American Music Awards performance on TV. Immediately, a lot of them compared her with Beyoncé and her performance during the 2014 Grammy Awards on the song, Drunk in Love. People took to their Twitter page to compare JLo and Halo singer’s performances.
One person tweeted, “So I’m not the only one who was like “But wait….” Love J Lo and she totally gave us #Beyonce at the 2014 Grammys #AMAs”.
Another shared, “Now why did J Lo steal Beyoncé’s whole thing like that lmao.”
“Why does Jennifer Lopez keep looking like she took different pieces of Beyoncé’s visuals and she playing mix and match, shared a Twitter user.
One more person wrote, “jennifer lopez wanna be beyoncé so bad, she giving me beyoncé’s 2014 drunk in love grammy’s performance Face with tears of joyLoudly crying faceWoman facepalming”.
Check out the comparison tweets below:
So I’m not the only one who was like “But wait….” Love J Lo and she totally gave us #Beyonce at the 2014 Grammys #AMAs https://t.co/TGxUTaCKRt
— Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) November 23, 2020
Now why did J Lo steal Beyoncé’s whole thing like that lmao
— g (@MurderGeeWrote) November 23, 2020
J.Lo copied Beyoncé’s 2013 AMAs performance and no one can tell me otherwise. She did the hairstyle, the poses, the outfit, the attitude… Hell she even did that pre-recorded live shit too. I’m sorry but Queen B has to sue pic.twitter.com/cnlufyrFOA
— Pakito (@QU33RNEXTDOOR) November 23, 2020
Why does Jennifer Lopez keep looking like she took different pieces of Beyoncé’s visuals and she playing mix and match
— WAPmaster General (@AYO_Ricky) November 23, 2020
jennifer lopez wanna be beyoncé so bad, she giving me beyoncé’s 2014 drunk in love grammy’s performance 😂😭🤦🏽♀️
— . . (@unv_lex) November 23, 2020
Jennifer Lopez wants to be beyonce so badly
— Crismari 🇩🇴 (@crismaribaddie) November 23, 2020
Wait are y’all watching the AMAs?? Not Jennifer Lopez stealing Beyoncé’s entire Grammy’s aesthetic 😭 omg
— zay (@ezayur) November 23, 2020
Jennifer lopez’s wig and outfit in ama music awards performance def giving me Beyoncé drunk in love vibes. This woman can’t stop copying black women
— Lala (@virgokoya) November 23, 2020
Jennifer Lopez rly thinks she’s Beyoncé huh
— russell (@badboiruss) November 21, 2020
It looks like Twitter isn’t pleased with JLo’s act. We wonder what the actress-singer has to say about these reactions.
Do you think JLo’s 2020 American Music Awards performance was a copy of Drunk in Love singer? Do let us know your views in the comments section below.
