The 2020 American Music Awards aka AMA 2020 was held today. A lot of celebs like Selena Gomez, Ciara, Dua Lipa, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and others graced the show. A lot of stars rocked the award show with their performances. One such performer was Jennifer Lopez. What’s interesting is she gave people full-on Beyoncé vibes.

The actress-singer gave a ravishing performance on the songs Pa, Ti and Lonely with Maluma. The songs are from their upcoming movie, Marry Me. For her AMA 2020 act, she dressed in a sheer black catsuit. Jen looked every bit s*xy in the attire.

A lot of people watched Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 American Music Awards performance on TV. Immediately, a lot of them compared her with Beyoncé and her performance during the 2014 Grammy Awards on the song, Drunk in Love. People took to their Twitter page to compare JLo and Halo singer’s performances.

One person tweeted, “So I’m not the only one who was like “But wait….” Love J Lo and she totally gave us #Beyonce at the 2014 Grammys #AMAs”.

Another shared, “Now why did J Lo steal Beyoncé’s whole thing like that lmao.”

“Why does Jennifer Lopez keep looking like she took different pieces of Beyoncé’s visuals and she playing mix and match, shared a Twitter user.

One more person wrote, “jennifer lopez wanna be beyoncé so bad, she giving me beyoncé’s 2014 drunk in love grammy’s performance Face with tears of joyLoudly crying faceWoman facepalming”.

Check out the comparison tweets below:

It looks like Twitter isn’t pleased with JLo’s act. We wonder what the actress-singer has to say about these reactions.

Do you think JLo’s 2020 American Music Awards performance was a copy of Drunk in Love singer? Do let us know your views in the comments section below.

