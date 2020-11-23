The last time we saw the ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment was when they came together to fight Thanos. Since then, nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the same. However, in real life, the actors to play these amazing superheroes are friends. Often, they make their fans happy with throwback pics or virtual reunion. This time, the occasion was Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson‘s birthdays.

The actors who play Hulk and Black Widow in MCU and loved each other celebrate their birthday on the same day – November 22. A few hours ago, Mark and Scarlett’s Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and others assembled on their social media pages to wish the duo.

Robert Downey Jr wished his The Avengers co-star with a happy picture with both Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. The Iron Man actor wrote, “HBD and so much more…The world is lucky to know you two… @markruffalo #ScarlettJohansson”.

Chris Evans aka Captain America also wished Dr Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson for their birthdays in real life. He shared two pics, one with Mark and one with Scarlett. The Knives Out actor captioned them, “Happy Birthday to These Two Gems…”

Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner shared the photo posted by Robert Downey Jr on his Instagram. On his Twitter page, Renner wrote, “Sending so much love, respect and adoration to you!!! #birthdaylove”.

A few hours ago, birthday boy Mark Ruffalo shared pics of having a relaxing bubble bath time in his tub. The actor thanked everyone for all the wishes and love. The Begin Again actor wrote, “Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it.”

Scarlett Johansson is not on social media. However, we are sure the actress must be aware of all the wishes and love coming her way.

Check out the posts below:

Well, we loved this mini Avengers Assemble moment virtually. After all, any chance of seeing our favourite superheroes expressing love and admiration for each other is precious!

