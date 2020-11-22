Justin Bieber is living the dream of every Boyfriend ever, and we can say that because his wife Hailey Baldwin is winning all hearts with her latest attire. The model’s fashion game is on point, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Hailey just proved how stylish leggings could be. She knows how to make heads turn and all you fashionistas can take notes.

There’s no denying that Hailey Baldwin knows how to make a fashion statement. As a matter of fact, when the model throws on cosy pants, chunky sneakers and oversized sweaters, she always manages to look effortlessly chic.

Hailey Baldwin’s latest outfit, however, offers a mixture of casual wear and high fashion. On Friday, Nov. 20, Hailey was spotted leaving the office of her stylist Maeve Reilly in Los Angeles, Calif. But instead of slipping into her loungewear, she opted for something more eye-catching.

During her afternoon outing, Hailey donned black latex leggings, a matching biker jacket with cuffed sleeves and a black-and-white polka dot silk blouse. Her accessories were just as stylish. The California native paired her leggings together with a vintage monogrammed belt, black pumps that featured a rectangular gold-chain design and a matching handbag. Check out the pictures below:

All in all, Hailey Baldwin’s latest ensemble was a total knockout. While the star could’ve easily dressed up for fun, her head-turning outfit could also hold a deeper meaning. Earlier this month, Hailey shut down rumours of her pregnancy and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. She took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Nov. 5 to set the record straight.

We wonder if wearing tight leggings is Hailey’s indirect way of making the message loud and clear? What do you think? Also, how do you like the model’s look? Isn’t Justin a lucky man?

