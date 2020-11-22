Scarlett Johansson is one of the important assets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2010, she made her entry in the MCU world as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Iron Man 2. The film starred Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. Everyone loved her entry in the superhero world.

After Iron Man 2, the Jojo actress starred in several MCU movies. From The Avengers to Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame, her character has been a vital part of the MCU. In every movie, she gave a powerful and action-packed performance.

But did you know Scarlett Johansson was not a superhero movies fans? Yes, you read it right! The Black Widow actress herself revealed the same. In 2019, the actress had said, “I just loved it. I’d never really seen anything like it before. It was not particularly that I was a fan of superhero stuff, or that genre, but it seemed groundbreaking.”

“I was a huge fan of the first movie and was quite ‘geek-ed’ out at being part of the second one. I just wanted to be a part of Iron Man so I really researched the comic books and came in with some ideas of my own about how to develop the character. I see her as being determined and ambitious,” added Scarlett Johansson.

Well, we are glad she changed her mind towards superhero genre.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to entertain and amaze us with her first solo Marvel movie, Black Widow. We will get an insight into Natasha Romanoff’s life and past in it. It is sadly the last movie in which Johansson will appear as Natasha Romanoff.

BW was supposed to release this year. However, it got postponed due to pandemic. Director Cate Shortland has helmed the MCU film. The film, also starring David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz will release on April 29, 2021. There are speculations that Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye will make an appearance in the movie too.

