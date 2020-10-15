Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson To Reunite With Captain America & Iron Man?

2020 definitely is a disappointing year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both the much-awaited releases, Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow and Eternals have been pushed to 2021. The Disney+ shows will have to carry the MCU until then. But at least Black Widow will likely give Marvel fans what they’ve wanted since the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Well, we have good news for all the Avengers fans. Black Widow could reunite Scarlett one last time with her fallen Avengers. Isn’t it exciting? We know you want to know everything about this update. Continue reading further.

We all have seen that midway through that game-changing MCU chapter, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), sacrifices her own life. In doing so, she ensures Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) can obtain the Soul Stone that the Avengers later use to resurrect half of all life. Similarly, Black Widow revives its title character for one more MCU adventure.

No, Natasha Romanoff is not literally brought back to life in her long-awaited solo movie. But audiences will finally get the chance to see a very different side of her. For so long, the character has been defined by her families within S.H.I.E.L.D. and then the Avengers. But Black Widow takes fans into her life as a former assassin for the K.G.B. in Russia.

According to reports in Cheat Sheet, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson will begin with Natasha on the run from Stark and the government. Reports have claimed for a while now that Robert Downey Jr could briefly reprise his role in either reused archive footage or something shot in secret years ago. Likewise, Chris Evans may also reappear as Natasha links up with the Secret Avengers, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow presents a rare opportunity to delve into an untold story featuring appearances from three fallen heroes. Iron Man paid the ultimate price to ensure the Avengers triumphed over Thanos (Josh Brolin). And according to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America is presumed dead.

Even if old Steve Rogers lives on, the only other logical place he could show up is Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In either case, Black Widow is likely the last chance audiences have to see Chris Evans’ Captain America in his prime and on the big screen. It’s only fitting it should be opposite longtime co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.

