If anything is going well in 2020, it’s the crushing of every plan. Talking about Marvel, they were supposed to have their first release, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in May this year. But the pandemic ruined all the plans and the movie got postponed to November. Similarly, everything in the slate got affected and delayed much further.

If you think Black Widow is still releasing on November 6, sadly, you are wrong. Not only that, MCU’s Eternals and Shang Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings will also not release on their respective dates anymore. As the pandemic is no close to ending, Marvel Studios took a safe decision to postpone the movies.

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, which was earlier supposed to release on November 6, 2020, is now pushed to 2021. As reported by Variety, the precise release date of the movie based on Natasha Romanoff’s backstory is Mat 7, 2021.

Marvel’s Eternals consists of a great ensemble cast. It stars Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and others. The movie was supposed to hit the screens on February 12, 2021. However, it is now pushed ahead and will hit the screens on November 5, 2021.

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani took to his Twitter page to react to the news. He tweeted, “Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theatre until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

Coming to Shang Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings, it was scheduled for April 29, 2021 release date. However, the Simu Liu and Awkwafina starrer will now hit the screens on July 9, 2021.

Disney+Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is slated for 2021 release.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the release dates of Spider-Man 3, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This is indeed a big setback to all the Marvel fans. Since 2010 to 2020, it has never been a year without a single MCU release. But 2020 is a year where everything is not going as per choice. It looks like MCU too is facing the same and also wants to ensure the safety of moviegoers and they have a huge fan following all over the world.

