Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox make one of the h*ttest couples in the glamour world. While the rapper often gets trolled for being four years younger to Fox, the duo doesn’t give a sh*t to the negativity.

The rapper and the actress often post their h*t pictures on social media, making the fans crazy. Their PDA is proof of the strong romantic game which is in a full swing.

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly graced The Howard Stern Show. There he spoke about his ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ album and even opened up on his equation with Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly said, “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

For those unversed, both of them met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist,” the rapper added.

Kelly further spoke on the only downside of the relationship by quoting, “My house isn’t gated, you know? so that’s the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life supernormal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

As mentioned above, Fox and Kelly met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico earlier this year. The shoot of the film got shut only after a week of its beginning due to COVID-19 outbreak. But they really hit it off and reportedly spent some quality time together.

According to TMZ, a rep for The Pimienta Film Co. told the portal that the cast and crew resumed the shoot in July on the Caribbean island after the movie honchos worked to establish COVID protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

But despite all precautions, two people on the set of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s movie still tested positive for the virus. The report claims that they were asymptomatic and immediately quarantined. And the production of the film has been halted again.

