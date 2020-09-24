Gigi Hadid was making a lot of noise over her delivery. Rumours had been rife that Victoria’s Secret model had been hiding her delivery along with Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid and others. Father Mohamed Hadid’s sweet note was to be blamed for it all. But now, the baby girl is finally here and we already can’t keep calm.

Yes, you heard that right. Gigi had given birth to her first child. It was none other than Zayn who made the big news. Just not that, he also shared the first glimpse of their baby girl.

Zayn Malik took to Twitter on 7:21 am and announced the arrival of first child with Gigi Hadid. He shared a picture of himself holding the Lil. munchkin’s hand. The cutest part was how tightly the baby girl held her daddy’s fingers as well.

In the caption, Zayn Malik mentioned how proud and happy he was. He mentioned, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Check out the first glimpse of Gigi Hadid and Zayn’s first child here:

Just as us, fans couldn’t hold themselves back either. There’s already a storm created on Twitter. Zayn Malik’s post within minutes has received 217K retweets, 585.1K likes.

Fans took to the comments section too and congratulated the couple.

“CONGRATULATIONS YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER EVER,” wrote a fan.

A user mentioned how beautiful the nails of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter are.

“She is 0 months old and yet, she has better nails that i do,” she wrote.

A fan mentioned, “Ohhhh y’all already know him & Gigi getting married”

Rumours around Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s pregnancy surfaced earlier this year. However, it was only in May that the model finally decided to confirm the same. Mother Yolanda Hadid had previously spilt the beans via a social media comment.

