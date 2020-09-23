Actor Ian Somerhalder is proud of the documentary, Kiss The Ground, and says it is his greatest accomplishment. Somerhalder is associated with the project as an executive producer.

“This film is the greatest work of my lifetime and my greatest accomplishment — other than being born and having kids, of course. I’ve never been more proud of anything in my life. Ever. You’ll see why. This is a simple solution to literally stop climate change in its tracks,” Somerhalder said.

Recently, Somerhalder also attended the socially distanced premiere of the documentary.

Directed by critically-acclaimed documentarians Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, and narrated by Woody Harrelson, the documentary takes a closer look at climate control and ways one can change the way we treat our planet. It aims to show viewers how to stabilise the Earth’s climate, restore ecosystems, and replenish food supplies. The documentary was released on Netflix on September 22.

Previously, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder wants to make use of his skillset and go beyond acting. He doesn’t think he will ever take up a TV show again if he doesn’t get a creative role in the storytelling.

Ian’s new show V Wars has him as an actor, a director and an executive producer.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for me to use the skill set that I learnt on being a lead actor, eventually a producer and director on ‘The Vampire Diaries’. There were about 171 episodes of that show and I learned a great deal. I honestly don’t think I’ll ever be on a TV show again if I didn’t have a creative role in the storytelling and I have learned too much and I love the job too much to ever be just an actor again,” Somerhalder told IANS.

Of course, there are exceptions.

“If it’s Tarantino or Scorsese or Spielberg, then, of course, I would be excited just to be an actor on their show,” he said and added that “you should really dive in every way” possible.

But taking up so many roles, doesn’t it take a toll on him?

“You never gonna hear me complain. I love to work. I have been working since I was 10. My mom had three jobs just to keep us going. I am not afraid of work,” said the 41-year-old.

Somerhalder had also starred in Hollywood films, but it’s been a while since the audience saw him in a movie. Is TV more like his space rather than films?

“Yeah, I do (think it is). If you have one bad episode or two or you have a writer that’s not working, show director or show-runner not working, you can change it…. I have reached a certain level in my career that I don’t wanna have losses. I don’t want to do a film that is mediocre,” said “The Rules of Attraction” actor.

