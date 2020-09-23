We have already told you about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s recent digital reunion that has created a lot of buzzes today. But you know the actor’s reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski isn’t any less when it comes to claiming headlines. As Koimoi already told you, the German model recently grabbed everyone’s attention by giving a befitting reply to a troll who was accusing her of hating Angelina Jolie.

In her latest social media activity, we see the German model bonding with her son and soaking up in the sun. Want to know more? Read the full article.

Nicole Poturalski recently took to Instagram and uploaded a story in which she is seen strolling with her son. The model, however, hasn’t revealed the face of her son, but we see she is walking with him at an undisclosed location. She shared the video with the caption, “Good morning.” Have a look at the snapshot of the story here.

Meanwhile, the model is quite active on social media and keeps teasing fans with her dazzling looks. Time and again, she has been compared with Angelina Jolie and the uncanny resemblance. However, one cannot deny that Poturalski has a charm of her own. Nicole Poturalski’s social media is definitely something that has the power to steal any heart.

In a recent post, Nicole Poturalski is wearing a collar neck crop top. Brad Pitt’s girlfriend pairs it up with flared printed pants. Her toned abs are quite visible in the pictures, and fans are left drooling.

Nicole left her wavy hair open and went for a messy look. Her killer smile lighted up the entire frame yet again. What we love the most are her sans makeup looks, which are so inspirational! Well, you can’t blame Brad Pitt if he fell for this candidness. Have a look at the post here.

Talking about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s digital reunion, the couple came together for a live reading of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High along with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey. Interestingly, the hour-long table read raised $50,000 for CORE response. Isn’t that amazing? Do share your views in the comments section and stay tuned for more updates.

