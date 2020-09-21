Sorry Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Is Having A GALA Time Despite The Relationship Noise With Nicole Poturalski

All eyes were on Angelina Jolie when news of Brad Pitt finding love again surfaced online. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is dating German model, Nicole Poturalski. The couple were spotted kissing before boarding a private jet to South Of France.

If that wasn’t it, Brad even reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The reunion was planned for the virtual table read of 1982 hit comedy, Fast Times At Ridgemont High. The video of them greeting each other in a flirty way went viral in no time. It was quite evident that the ex-flames are ‘good friends’ till date.

However, same cannot be said about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Their relationship apparently left a lot of dents in their relationship. They turned cordial amid the pandemic, but tensions are said to have risen again. Brad may be enjoying time of his life with Nicole Poturalski, but Angelina isn’t bothered either. The Maleficent beauty was spotted along with 3 kids shopping recently.

Angelina Jolie enjoyed a girls’ day with her 3 daughters. The Maleficent beauty kept her look super simply and comfy. She wore a loose black t-shirt and paired it up with black pants. Yellow sandals, a black sling bag and covid mask completed her look. Angeline kept her hair tied in a bun. She held a starbucks coffee cup in one hand.

The three daughters – Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne sported casual avatars too. They were shopping at a target in West Hollywood.

Check out pictures of Angelina Jolie’s outing with her girls below:

This isn’t the first time that Jolie has been spotted with kids amid Brad Pitt’s romance headlines. Previously too, she took all of her kids for a dinner night at Nobu’s ritzy Malibu location. Her ex-husband was off to South Of France Nicole Poturalski during that time.

Well, clearly Angelina Jolie is unbothered and we’re proud of her. More power to the Maleficent beauty!

