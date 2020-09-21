Emmys 2020: Zendaya Becomes The Youngest Winner Ever; Twitterati Recall How People Took Offence With Her Spider-Man Casting!

While the Emmy Awards 2020 saw some fantastic shows taking home the shining trophy, Zendaya created history with Euphoria. The 24-year-old actor has become the youngest winner at the Emmys ever and was named the Best Leading Actress in a drama series. As this is surely a feat to celebrate, her fans have flooded in to congratulate and shower the actor with love and wishes. Scroll below to know more.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor was nominated alongside notable names including that of Olivia Colman, Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Laura Linney. Her winning the Best Actress amid these names is undoubtedly an achievement for the young star.
In her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked everyone, including her family, fans, and the Euphoria team. An excerpt from her speech read, “I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people.”
While Zendaya looked elated and happy, her fans are celebrating her achievement in full force. Twitter is right now exploding with reactions. A user recalled how her casting in Spider-man had offended many, and her victory is an answer to them.
He wrote, “I was thinking about the day it got confirmed that Zendaya was going to play MJ in Spiderman and a lot of racist mfs were mad asf cause they thought she was going to ruin their little fantasy to be with a white redhead. Anyways some years later Zendaya and her Emmy say f*ck you.”
Another wrote, “Zendaya is now the youngest person and second Black woman to ever win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series 👸🏾 #Emmys.”
Below are a few reactions compiled:
I was thinking about the day it got confirmed that Zendaya was going to play MJ in Spiderman and a lot of racist mfs were mad asf cause they thought she was going to ruin their little fantasy to be with a white redhead. Anyways some years later Zendaya and her Emmy say fuck you. pic.twitter.com/iKBiZSZ6Au
— Britt. (@booksaremylight) September 21, 2020
ZENDAYA IS AN EMMY AWARD WINNER I REPEAT ZENDAYA IS AN EMMY AWARD WINNER
— cris (@cherryflavoures) September 21, 2020
Zendaya is now the youngest person and second Black woman to ever win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series 👸🏾 #Emmys
— Lagos REALTOR (@tobyrozay) September 21, 2020
Zendaya Emmy winner. EXACTLY pic.twitter.com/jrjo445F13
— Ell ⚡️ (@goldendiggory) September 21, 2020
I remember watching the Disney telly-show “Shake It Up” back in the day when I was 10-13 year’s old & I loved Zendaya, which I KNEW she had a BRIGHT future ahead of her 😍 LORDY LORD… I’m so PROUD of Zendaya & her FIRST Emmy win! 💜😭 She has GROWN alot! #Emmys #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/WG3HX80DR8
— Sara 👸🏼🌹🧷🏳️🌈🌎☮️💜📽✡️ (@SaraRose2480) September 21, 2020
I JUST WOKE UP?? ZENDAYA EMMY WINNER ERA HAS ARRIVED??? pic.twitter.com/IKSR6yyJNg
— sophie (@tarantoenail) September 21, 2020
What do you have to say about Zendaya’s iconic victory? Let us know in the comments section below. For more stick to Koimoi.
