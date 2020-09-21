The virtual reading session has gained momentum since the pandemic. Recently, a lot of Hollywood celebs came together to read the 1982 hit comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High. Many celebs such as Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts came together for the fun activity.

When the video of this virtual table reading session was out, a lot of people focused on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. After all, two ex-couple reuniting for something fun is quite rare; especially in the case of this two. Now that fans are over the Brad-Jen obsession from the video, they’ve noticed something interesting.

A few days later since the table reading session happened, a lot of people have pointed out Shia’s style of reading. The actor was speaking the lines of character Jeff Spicoli. But he got so much into the character that netizens were surprised.

Many people took to their Twitter page to express their reaction to Shia’s performance. They are freaking out over how much he can get into his role. Some are also calling him a method actor.

One Twitter user wrote, “Is Shia wasted or the greatest method actor of our generation?”

Another wrote, “Shia LaBeouf is single-handedly resuscitating 2020 and I’m not mad about it”.

Check out some tweets below:

It’s good to see the internet isn’t trying to figure out Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s facial expressions and body language like many others. All they care about is knowing what Shia is actually smoking!

What do you have to say about Fast Times At Ridgemont High virtual table reading session? Did you watch it? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

