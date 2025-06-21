28 Years Later, the third installment of Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later film series, is finally playing in theatres across the globe. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and is being admired by many cinephiles and franchise fans alike. But how does the latest sequel compare with the preceding films, 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, in terms of IMDb ratings? Has it managed to surpass them, or is it trailing behind? Read on to find out.

28 Years Later Vs The First Two Films – IMDb Ratings Compared

At the time of writing, 28 Years Later holds a user rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb. On the other hand, the first two films in the franchise, 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, have IMDB ratings of 7.5/10 and 6.9/10, respectively. This means 28 Days Later remains the highest-rated installment so far.

However, the rating for 28 Years Later may fluctuate in the coming days as more viewers submit their scores. While slight changes are expected, a major shift seems unlikely. But you never know, the latest entry might eventually surpass the original film on IMDb.

28 Years Later – Plot & Cast

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the post-apocalyptic horror film takes place nearly three decades after the rage virus got out of a biological weapons facility and devastated Britain. Some groups of survivors have found ways to co-exist with the infected, but they still live under constant threat. One such community has made its home in a heavily guarded, remote island.

When a member of this group returns to the mainland on a dangerous mission, he uncovers shocking secrets and unimaginable horrors among both the infected and the survivors. The film features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes in major roles.

28 Years Later – Critical Response

As of now, the film holds a highly impressive critics’ score of 90% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “28 Years Later taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations.” However, the audience score is currently lower at 68%. On Metacritic, the latest Danny Boyle film has a score of 76/100, indicating a ‘Generally Favourable’ status.

28 Years Later Trailer

