Looks like Brad Pitt isn’t just picky about his roles—he’s got a “sh*t list” of actors he’s done working with! As per Indie Wire, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, his Bullet Train co-star, spilled the tea at the Locarno Film Festival, making it clear Pitt knows precisely who’s cool to vibe with and who’s, well, not.

“He’s in a new chapter of his life,” Taylor-Johnson explained (via Variety). “Brad’s this humble, gracious guy who just wants to be around good energy. He’s all about bringing light and joy, but yeah, he keeps notes. There’s a ‘good list’ and a ‘sh*t list.’”

In Bullet Train, Pitt played Ladybug, a zen hitman with terrible luck. The film, directed by David Leitch (Pitt’s former stunt double—how cool is that?), was a total ride. Think assassins, chaos, and a ridiculously stacked cast: Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny—you name it. And Brad Pitt? He brought it. The actor did 95 percent of his stunts. “Oh, I went home and felt it, trust me,” he joked on the red carpet. “But Aaron and Brian [Tyree Henry]? Those young guys? They took the hits.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, though? He didn’t get off so easy. During one fight scene, he got drop-kicked into an unpadded corner. “A chunk of my hand? Gone,” he said. “I passed out, woke up, and was like, ‘Let’s go again!’ They weren’t having it. Straight to the hospital for stitches.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt stayed in one piece, oozing effortless cool. Critics noticed, too. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called Pitt’s performance “magnetic,” praising how he made even the weirdest moments—like styling his hair with a Japanese toilet’s blow dryer—look ridiculously fun.

So, what’s the deal with the “sh*t list”? It turns out Pitt’s just done with bad vibes. After decades in Hollywood, he’s all about working with people who bring the same energy he does: fun, professional, and drama-free. “You work with enough people, and eventually, you’re like, ‘Never again,’” Taylor-Johnson said. And honestly? Can’t blame him.

Brad Pitt is out here protecting his peace, kicking a** on screen, and proving he’s still the coolest guy in Hollywood. The Ocean’s 11-star knows exactly what he’s doing, whether fighting assassins or curating his co-star list!

