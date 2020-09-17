Brad Pitt and his new rumoured German girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have been painting the town red with their romance. Fans have been eyeing the two since the time their affair rumours started coming in. In fact, more than the actor, fans are now keeping a close eye on his model girlfriend so that from somewhere they can get the slightest hint about their relationship. Well, the gorgeous model is very smart and knows how to keep her personal life private despite being very active on social media. Since the time fans have seen her, most of them think that the model has a striking resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

Also, there were reports that Nicole and Brad hate the Maleficent actress. But, it looks like all these rumours were a little too much to take for the 27-year-old model. Hence, she decided to shut everyone by posting a cryptic message on her Instagram.

Nicole Poturalski recently took to her Instagram and posted a gorgeous picture of herself in the woods. The picture had a caption, “Happy people don’t hate.” First, have a look at the picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, is it only us but fans too think that Nicole Poturalski really does look a lot like Angelina Jolie. Many people commented that Nicole does look like the actress. In fact, some of them even think Brad is with her only because he is not over Angie. Ouch! That must have hurt a lot. Below are a few comments from the fans.

If that was not enough, a social media user responded to Nicole and said, “if so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.” Well, Nicole saw the comment and took the time to respond. Nicole chose to respond with a simple “not hating anyone.”

Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen, reports actually claim that Nicole Poturalski is in an open marriage and her husband–German restaurateur Roland Mary has a connection to Brad Pitt. Nicole and Roland, have reportedly been married for eight years and they share a seven-year-old son.

Anyway, what do you think about this? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Must Read: Jim Carrey To Play Presidential Candidate Joe Biden In Saturday Night Live Season 46!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube