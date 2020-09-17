Saturday Night Live (SNL) and the hilarious sketches performed there are somethings we wait for every season. In this case, what if we tell you that the next might just have Jim Carrey involved in it? Yes, you read that right, and we aren’t just giving hopes this time. The Mask actor is all set to play Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the show’s Season 46. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

As per the latest buzz, the Saturday Night Live (SNL) Season 46 is adding a big name to play one of the presidential candidates. Carrey enters the show with three new featured players. While the show goes on air on October 3, there will be no live audience this time around.

Apart from Jim Carrey‘s entry to the SNL, what was also making buzz was the fact that the makers were working with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. This was to coin a safe procedure to get a live audience on set. If that happens to be accurate, Saturday Night Live will be the first show to have a live audience after the pandemic.

Talking about Jim Carrey playing Joe Biden, the actor is the third person to play the presidential candidate on SNL. Woody Harrelson and former castmember Jason Sudeikis have played Biden in the Season 45. Talking about Biden, Kamala Harris will also be a part of the sketch as she is his running mate. As per show producer Lorne Michaels, Maya Rudolph will be playing Harris.

Alongside Jim Carrey as Joe, Alec Baldwin will continue his character of the controversial US President Donald Trump. SNL will have five weeks of live shows starting from October 3. The makers have not yet announced the pine up for performers.

