WHAT! Did The Simpsons Really Predict Donald Trump’s Death? Here’s All The Scoop You Need

Popular American animated sitcom, The Simpsons is quite used to of getting itself surrounded by some serious controversies. This time the show is back in the news and it’s related to none other than U.S. president, Donald Trump.

On Twitter, several netizens have dragged the sitcom into the controversy by alleging it of predicting Trump’s death. As per their claims, the show predicted the date of death as 27th August 2020. The controversy traces down to one TikTok video that went viral in June.

As per the video, a young woman suggests that those viewing the video have been “chosen” and that they need to “remember the date August 27th – it is important”. The doctored video featured a morphed image of Donald Trump lying in the coffin. The same image has been tweeted by netizens.

Some Twitter users used this doctored image and had fun. One user wrote, “okay okay so I just heard that the Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump will die tomorrow?” Another user wrote, “Did Donald Trump die yet as the Simpsons said?”

Meanwhile, recently Congress Leader DeAnna Lorraine took to her Twitter and cheered up Melanie Trump’s speech while taking a dig at rapper Cardi B. DeAnna tweeted, “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.” Replying to her tweet, Cardi B wrote, “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

The WAP singer further shared a n*de picture of Donald Trump’s wife, Melania and captioned it, “This pic giving me “ yea you fu*kin wit some wet a*s p*ssy “ vibes …just sayin.”

