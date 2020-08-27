Dancing With The Stars Season 29: Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean To Show Off His Moves On The Show!

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is coming soon, and we know who one of the contestants are. AJ McLean one of the famous and favourite ’90s boy band Backstreet Boys will be contending this year.

The boy band member, who we all love, will be showing off his dance moves soon. The ‘As Long as You Love Me’ singer shared the news with his fans a little while ago.

AJ McLean took to Twitter and shared the exciting news. He wrote, “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you! pic.twitter.com/D7K7SY1F1D — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) August 27, 2020

AJ McLean further added, “Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET’S DO THIS!!!!!!”

Dancing With The Stars also posted the news to their official twitter handle writing, “Everybody! @aj_mclean is joining #DWTS this season starting September 14 on ABC. Glowing star @backstreetboys”

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 will premiere on September 14. This year, the show will see many first. DWTS will have its first Black female pro, Britt Stewart. Model Tyra Banks will host this season, taking over the mantle from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Tom hosted the show since it began in 2005 and Erin joined as a co-host in 2014.

Trivia: Did you know AJ McLean isn’t the first Backstreet Boy who will be showing off his dance skill on the show? In 2015, Nick Carter participated in Dancing With The Stars and won second place.

