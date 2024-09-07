Dancing with the Stars is returning for its 33rd season, featuring an exciting cast of celebrities who will dance their hearts out to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. ABC recently announced the list of celebs who will compete in the season, which is set to premiere on September 17th.

The new season will have an electrifying cast, including athletes and Olympians, reality stars, and even con artists. Let’s look at all the contestants and their pro partners who will be seen in Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33: Celebrities and Pro Partners

1. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

2. Former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola with partner Witney Carson.

3. Tennis coach and Bachelor Nation alum Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson.

4. Rugby player and Olympic 2024 medalist Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten.

5. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong.

6. Former scam artist Anna Delvey who inspired the Netflix show ‘Inventing Anna’ will partner up with Ezra Sosa.

7. King of the Gypsies star and Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart.

8. Model Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchencko.

9. Family Matters and Die Hard actor Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater.

10. Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov.

11. The Bachelorette Season 21 lead Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber.

12. Pro basketball player and NBA champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach.

13. Pommel horse specialist and double Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold.

Meanwhile, pro partner Artem Chigvintsev will not be returning to the show after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge in August. Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17th, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will stream on Hulu the next day.

