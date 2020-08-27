It is time for some grand celebrations at Katy Perry’s house. Finally, that moment has arrived which the singer and her fans were desperately waiting for.

The Roar singer has given birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove on Wednesday. Both she and Orlando Bloom are on cloud 9 with their daughter’s arrival.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” said the couple in a statement to UNICEF.

Katy announced the news of her pregnancy in a very unique way. The music video for her song Never Worn White which released in March had this surprise for fans that the 35-year-old singer was expecting her first child.

The following month Katy and Orlando announced the gender of their unborn baby as she shared a snap of the actor covered in pink cake frosting.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s day 2019 and it is their first child together. However, the 43-year-old actor already shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando postponed their wedding for the second time as they wanted to focus on ‘delivering a healthy child’ together.

It was believed that the couple had planned to tie the knot last winter, before postponing the ceremony, to this summer. But unfortunately, the wedding kept on getting delayed.

According to reports in The Mirror, Katy said, “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always cancelled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.”

Well, we are very happy for the couple and their newborn. Congratulations, Katy and Orlando for this little bundle of joy.

