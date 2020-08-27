As things are moving towards normalcy, our favourite celebs are moving out too. Recently, we saw Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall party with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Similar is the scenario with The Kissing Booth fame Jacob Elordi and 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman. However, their ‘bromance’ makes us feel it’s made in heaven! Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Jacob plays the role of Noah Flynn in TKB. He made women drool with his chiselled body, both on and off-screen. That’s not it, the actor also made a lot of noise over his relationship with Joey King. But this time it’s Tommy and their platonic kiss.

Tommy Dorfman took to Instagram to share the cute picture. Jacob Elordi could be seen kissing him on the cheek in front of the cashier window. Both were twinning in matching outfits. White t-shirt/ blue denim and a pair of converse sneakers – looks like they planned it all! They both even had sweaters tied around their waist.

But before y’all take it any other way, The 13 Reasons Why actor is very much committed. He is married to Peter Zurkuhlen. However, the actor has never revealed his s*xual preferences.

“♡ @jacobelordi,” Tommy Dorfman captioned the post. Check it out below:

He even shared an Instagram story of The Kissing Booth star from the woods. Jacob could be seen all smiles in the picture as he posed for the camera.

Well, truly it’s a bromance made in heaven and it’s making us miss our BFFs.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi will be next seen in The Kissing Booth 3. He recently made revelations of how heart-breaking it was to romance ex-flame Joey King in the sequel.

