Hugh Jackman Takes A Jibe At Ryan Reynolds In 'Wolverine' Style Whilst Wishing Blake Lively

If there’s a perfect example of best friends in Hollywood, it has to be of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. This ‘Deadpool’ VS ‘Wolverine’ war of words keeps happening on the social media keeping their fans entertained. Whether it’s the way they talk about each other in interviews or their social media conversation, they make us LOL.

But what really interesting is that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman often tend to drag each other’s wives, Blake Lively and Deborra-Lee Furness respectively into the battle too. But let us tell you its always in a sweet way. So that is exactly what happened recently. As Blake Lively turned 33 recently, Hugh Jackman was all praises for her recently but took a sly jibe at Ryan Reynolds in the process.

During his recent interview on the SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Hugh Jackman was quoted saying, “Blake is amazing, I don’t know how that happened but still she is flawless. To think of what she’s had to put up with. Let’s just think COVID with Ryan. It’s amazing.” The Wolverine actor also said that he wished the lady was on her own celebrating her birthday with her friends.

Further Hugh Jackman was prodded as to what would he gift Ryan Reynolds for his birthday that is soon to come. The actor had the most hilarious response to it. He said that he would give the Deadpool actor a game of Ding Dong Ditch. It is a prank game where one knocks on someone’s door and then runs away.

Hugh Jackman said, “My older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind. Something like that, Ding Dong Ditch. Just for fun…Funny.”

Well, that certainly has us in perils of laughter. Do drop in your thoughts about the same in the comments section below and we’d love to read what you have to say.

