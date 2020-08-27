In some parts of the world, cinema halls have reopened. These moviegoers are lucky enough to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film released in 70 countries on August 26. A few days ago, critics reviews were out for the same. Now, it’s time for the audience to share their thoughts.
Talking about the star cast, it’s a promising ensemble. John David Washington plays the lead ‘The Protagonist’ in Nolan’s time inversion thriller. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Kenneth Branagh.
People who saw Tenet is theatres took precautions while watching the same. Wearing a mask is mandatory in every cinema hall. Yesterday, Tom Cruise saw the movie and said he loved it. Talking about the audience, they are impressed and also confused about Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi thriller.
One person tweeted, “after watching tenet, i think it’s safe to say my brain has never felt more empty and confused yet still amazed #TENET”.
Another moviegoer wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s brain is something else! Go watch #Tenet if you can”.
Check out some audience review on Twitter for the film:
#TENET Movie, what an experience
Golden treat for all #ChristopherNolan fans
Ultimate entertaining until the end. Enexpected twists.
Nolan’s signature style of bridging two scenes are amazing.
Outstanding background score
“What’s happened, happened”#Inversion #timetravel #Twist pic.twitter.com/ufRZjGyZyd
— OptimusPrime (@SpiritualLead) August 27, 2020
Christopher Nolan’s brain is something else! Go watch #Tenet if you can 💯
— سحر الأسد (@SaharElAsad) August 27, 2020
Just went and saw #Tenet in theatres… safely don’t worry Canada is wild… and wow… what and experience to go back and see after 8 months of no new blockbusters. Can’t wait for @KindaFunnyVids in review of this one and have an excuse to watch it again.
— Chauncy (@Predit_Noir) August 27, 2020
Time isn’t linear and so are Christopher Nolan’s movies! #Tenet is one of the best movie i have experienced. You don’t go to watch and understand it, you feel it.
As everyone else, i will have to watch it again to understand what heck was happening!!#TenetMovie
— Varun (@varunrawal) August 27, 2020
#Tenet was so fucking confusing but i still liked it 🖤✨ but if a film EVER makes me jump like that ever again I’m out ✋🏻😛
— Ronnie C (@Ronnie63037114) August 27, 2020
after watching tenet, i think it’s safe to say my brain has never felt more empty and confused yet still amazed #TENET
— caro (@carocastxllo) August 27, 2020
#Tenet was good. Bet it would leave old people confiused after watch it
— ben (@esenarx) August 27, 2020
How the hell was any of that practical? Like, what the fuck. Sorry guys. I just really loved itZ #Tenet
— Joe Straynge / J. Favalaro (@JoeStraynge) August 27, 2020
#Tenet I give a 8/10 good film good acting! But hard to follow 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/GvbaYhsQjh
— Michael Trueman (@MichaelTR87) August 27, 2020
The entire cast for #Tenet was spectacular. @jdavidwash is incredible. Pattinson is sublime, and @EdebickiSource is a force. Everyone in it was grand.
— Joe Straynge / J. Favalaro (@JoeStraynge) August 27, 2020
#TENET left me utterly speechless. I am currently shivering in exhilaration. It’s a masterful film that deals with concepts beyond imagination. It’s not confusing, it’s innovation beyond all else, Nolan here is operating at his highest and smartest. #TENET is immersion. pic.twitter.com/NFBY4Hyndb
— ben rolph (@TheDCTVshow) August 26, 2020
Well, looks like the audience is baffled and blown away by Christopher Nolan’s film.
Meanwhile, the release date of Tenet in India is not yet revealed. Considering the pandemic still going strong here, it is highly unlikely that it will release soon here. In the US and China, John and Robert starrer will hit the screens on September 3 and 4, respectively.
