In some parts of the world, cinema halls have reopened. These moviegoers are lucky enough to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film released in 70 countries on August 26. A few days ago, critics reviews were out for the same. Now, it’s time for the audience to share their thoughts.

Talking about the star cast, it’s a promising ensemble. John David Washington plays the lead ‘The Protagonist’ in Nolan’s time inversion thriller. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Kenneth Branagh.

People who saw Tenet is theatres took precautions while watching the same. Wearing a mask is mandatory in every cinema hall. Yesterday, Tom Cruise saw the movie and said he loved it. Talking about the audience, they are impressed and also confused about Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi thriller.

One person tweeted, “after watching tenet, i think it’s safe to say my brain has never felt more empty and confused yet still amazed #TENET”.

Another moviegoer wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s brain is something else! Go watch #Tenet if you can”.

Check out some audience review on Twitter for the film:

Well, looks like the audience is baffled and blown away by Christopher Nolan’s film.

Meanwhile, the release date of Tenet in India is not yet revealed. Considering the pandemic still going strong here, it is highly unlikely that it will release soon here. In the US and China, John and Robert starrer will hit the screens on September 3 and 4, respectively.

