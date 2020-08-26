Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch Or Robert Downey Jr – Vote For The Best Sherlock Holmes!

Yesterday, the trailer of Enola Holmes was unveiled to everyone. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Clafin and Helena Bonham Carter. In the Netflix film, the Man of Steel actor plays the role of Sherlock Holmes. Now, this is a character that 2 other big stars have played on screen.

Before Henry, the two big Hollywood stars who played/playing Sherlock are Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s quite interesting that the trio not only share playing superhero connection but also a detective one!

Robert Downey Jr played Sherlock Holmes in 2 movies. On the other hand, Benedict Cumberbatch is loved for his portrayal in BBC’s series. So far, 4 seasons of the show are out. Now, Henry Cavill is all set to play the same intelligent detective in Enola Holmes movie.

The response to Henry Cavill’s portrayal in the trailer is positive. Fans are praising the actor already. But there is still a debate going about who is the best Sherlock Holmes?

Koimoi has conducted a poll on the same on Twitter. Among RDJ, Benedict and Henry, vote for your favourite below:

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr is all set to play Sherlock Holmes again in the third film. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on season 5 of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. On the other hand, Henry Cavill’s Enola Holmes is slated to release on September 23, 2020.

