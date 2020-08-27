Justice League: Did Release Date Of Snyder Cut Just Got Reveal?

The buzz around Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League has been booming since it was announced. The trailer that released recently has only intensified it. But, what the audience is restless to find out is the release date. And it turns out, DC’s press site might have leaked it. Yes, you read that right. Below is the possible release date and all you need to know about it.

At the DC FanDome, Zack Snyder revealed a lot of details about his much-awaited Snyder cut. He announced how the project will be a four-part series to release on HBO max. While it is known that it is set to hit the platform in 2021, Snyder did not reveal the exact date.

But now as per a viral tweet, a DC press site has leaked the final release date of Justice League. As per the tweet that has details about the project, the premiere date is listed as September 5, 2021. Yes, you read that right, exactly a year later. There is no confirmation if this is the real date, but any ray of hope feels good in these testing times.

Is this the release date of the #SnyderCut? The DC press site has this up. pic.twitter.com/ukhE4u8xQY — Zande 🇨🇩 #BLM (@KingZairois) August 26, 2020

The Justice League trailer that released at the DC FanDome was filled with exciting surprises. While it gave us the first glimpse of Darkseid, it also revealed the first look of Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

How excited are you for the Snyder cut? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Lucifer Season 5: Fans Are Obsessing Over The Number Of Time Deckerstar Had S*x!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube