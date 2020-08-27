It has been months since we said Bella Ciao to La Casa de Papel season 4. Popularly known as Money Heist, it has become one of the most loved Netflix shows. Just like the show, its star cast, especially Álvaro Morte aka Professor is people’s favourite.

The show was already quite popular. However, due to pandemic, a lot of people started watching La Casa de Papel. Along with the series’ popularity, the star cast became more famous than they already were. Now, all we are waiting for is season 5 of MH.

There is still time for the finale season of Money Heist. Even we have enough time to read about the show or know some interesting facts about the actors. Professor is the mastermind, and he always has a plan for every tragedy. But how is Álvaro Morte? What is his life like? Today, we are covering his fashionable side, and it’s breezy, simple yet classy.

Álvaro Morte rocks anything he wears. From the formal suit, full sleeves t-shirt to a turtle neck tee, our Professor knows how to make a dashing appearance. Men always look appealing in floral outfits, and our Money Heist professor is no exception. With his killer smile, he captivates your attention in such shirts.

One thing is clear, the La Casa de Papel actor makes sure he dresses within his comfort zone. He never goes OTT. The handsome actor knows what suits him well, even if it’s a simple tee and carries it with confidence.

Check out some pics of our favourite Money Heist Professor:

These pics prove that one doesn’t always need flashy outfits to grab attention. Álvaro Morte’s dressing sense is something common people can also wear. That’s why we think our Money Heist Professor is the fashion icon we didn’t know we needed!

