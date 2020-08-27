Who wouldn’t crave a trip to an exotic island? Lush green palm trees, serene sea-side sunsets and a lavish tropical resort – sounds like a dream! But beware, as every fantasy comes with a price! This Sunday, August 30, 2020, &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits, takes viewers on a trip to ‘Fantasy Island’ with the Flix First Premiere of the 2020 suspense thriller at 1PM, 7PM and 9PM.

After back-to-back #FirstDayFirstShowAtHome of blockbusters like Jumanji: The Next Level and Bad Boys For Life, &flix invites viewers to #LeapForth into a world where your biggest fantasies turn into your worst nightmares!

Directed and produced by Jeff Wadlow known for his work on Kick Ass 2 and Never Back Down, the edge-of-seat thriller ‘Fantasy Island’ features an ensemble cast featuring the Mexican-American actor Michael Peña (Ant-Man) Austin Stowell (Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Maggie Q (Mission: Impossible III) among others. The horror-thriller movie will also premiere the same day at 3 PM and 11 PM as part of Club Privé on &PrivéHD and 2 PM on Zee Café.

Fantasy Island revolves around a group of seemingly unrelated individuals with diverse backgrounds who embark on a trip to an exotic island. One with a mysterious vibe, the island promises these hopefuls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grant their one of their deepest fantasies under the watch of the enigmatic owner Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña). The only catch is that once you begin, there is no looking back! By now, there are signs that there is more to this blissful island than what meets the eye. As fate would have it, these fantasies don’t really play out as expected and come with a price that threatens their lives. It is the island is in control now and the guests – Gwen (Maggie Q), Melanie (Lucy Hale), Sonja (Portia Doubleday), Bradley (Ryan Hansen), Brax (Jimmy O. Yang) and Patrick (Austin Stowell) – now find themselves on a life-defying run to save their lives!

Filled with jump-scares and screams, here’s a thriller that surely reminds one to be careful what you wish for!

Must Read: Tenet Audience Review OUT: People Are Blown Away & Baffled With Christopher Nolan’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube