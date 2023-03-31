The origins of April Fools’ Day are debatable, although its history spans generations of April Fools’ pranks, ranging from family high jinks such as pranks to perform on your parents or children to professional pranks such as having your co-worker call a strange number. This April Fools’ Day on &flix we have an interesting line-up of films including Mr. Deeds, White Chicks, The Cable Guy, Fun with Dick & Jane, Just go with it, Pineapple Express, Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

The day starts at 9 AM with Mr. Deeds, which is the story of a sweet-natured, small-town guy who inherits a controlling stake in a media conglomerate and begins to do business his way. Mr. Deeds is followed by White chicks, a social satire in which two unskilled FBI agents disguise themselves as spoiled socialites to uncover an abduction plan streaming. Next, we have The Cable Guy, a comic thriller starring Jim Carrey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lineup includes many more like Pineapple Express which is a tremendously enjoyable, unusual comedy-thriller and is on the lines of a Future Cult Movie. The day ends with two consecutive parts of Paul Blart: Mall cop, an American action-comedy film directed by Steve Carr. April Fools’ Day, with all its various meanings, may be a time for contemplation as well as good-natured laughter. To that purpose, we’ve compiled a list of the best April Fools movies. Do not miss!

Watch April Fool’s Day special comic line-up only on &flix

Must Read: K-Pop Sensation Aoora Goes Desi Crooning Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Tere Pyaar Mein, In Love Netizens Say “Your Hindi Is So Good”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News