Keanu Reeves ALWAYS Wanted To Play Wolverine; Marvel: PLEASE, Make This Happen?

When Hugh Jackman stepped down from the position which could never be aptly filled by anyone, we thought it’s the end of Wolverine. But it’s not, Marvel has been looking to retain the character with some other actor, and we’re not sure how they will pull off something like this. The man who is all-heart, Keanu Reeves has recently revealed that he always wanted to play Wolverine and we don’t really know how to react?

Not because Marvel could’ve just replaced Hugh Jackman with Keanu Reeves because that makes no sense, but if there’s someone who can pull off Wolverine as good as Hugh, it’s Keanu. It’s just a classic case of we wish Keanu would’ve been the next Wolverine after Hugh because that’s not happening.

In his latest conversation with SiriusXM, Keanu Reeves said, “I always wanted to play Wolverine.” He had a video interview along with Alex Winter. On this, Alex said, “It’s not too late. It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I’m just going to leave that there.” To which Keanu replied, “It is too late. I’m good with it now.”

Andy Kohen asked Keanu if that’s real and he wanted to play Wolverine; Reeves replied, “Oh yeah, Frank Miller’s Wolverine for sure.” Before this, the OG Wolverine Hugh Jackman had confirmed that he almost lost the opportunity of playing the superhero meets mutant.

He had said, “I was told that things weren’t really working out as they hoped. I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie – the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife, and I complained, I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person.

“She listened to me very patiently for about an hour, and finally she just said, ‘Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct… you’ve got this,” Hugh Jackman concluded.

