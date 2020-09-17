Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans are all excited to witness the birth of couple’s first child. The Victoria Secret model’s delivery is expected anytime soon. Now amidst all such cheerful conditions, father Mohamed Hadid has already poured in some special words for his highly-awaited grandchild. But you know what? The social media post has been deleted and it has raised many eyebrows!

On Wednesday, Mohamed shared a picture of a handwritten note. The note was titled as ‘Grandpa’s Heart’ and the message was really a touching one. It read, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.”

Gigi Hadid’s father’s note continued, “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away… I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

Interestingly, the post shared by Mohamed Hadid has now been deleted from Instagram. It has thus sparked the rumours that the family is trying to hide the delivery of Gigi Hadid and might come up with a big surprise.

Even yesterday, Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid ignited speculations with her cute post on Instagram. As much as fans love the picture, they suspect some hidden message behind the caption. Bella posted a picture of herself with her sister, both embracing their cute baby bump. She took fans back to earlier in the summer when her sister’s pregnancy news was fresh.

Sharing an adorable picture of the two, Bella wrote, “June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much—can’t stop crying.”

Take a look at the picture:

Reacting to the post, one fan asked, “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?” While the other said, “There is no way someone puts a date, a (i cant stop crying), a baby emoji and a i love you both(Gigi and baby). It is here.”

Well, it would be interesting to see how the mystery unfolds!

