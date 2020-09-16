Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp: Can You Guess Current Equation Of The Ex-Lovers?

Timothee Chalamet broke a lot of hearts when he went public with Johnny Depp’s daughter and actress Lily-Rose Depp. The young couple started dating back in October 2018 and called it quits after a year of being together.

This came as a shock to the entire world but honestly, we were just happy that the Little Women actor is single and available for dating. No offence!

It was later reported in British Vogue’s May edition that a source close to Timothee Chalamet revealed that the actor is single.

Let’s take a look at how it all started. The two met while shooting for Netflix’s ‘The King’ and romance rumours started doing the rounds in October 2018 when Timothee and Lily were seen grabbing coffee together walking around the Central Park in New York.

The couple confirmed the rumours by walking the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. They looked head over heels for each other and stole the show by their charm. Back then the Little Women actor and The King actress didn’t speak about their relationship but it was quite obvious for fans to guess so by their gestures.

Later, asked by Access host Lilliana Vasquez, about his girlfriend Lily Timothee choose not to comment anything about it but smiled.

In 2019, they split up and the reason is still not known. But it is believed that the two decided to take a break from their relationship following the distance reasons. The Little Women actor had to move to London to work with Dame Eileen Atkins in the play 4000 Miles and hence couldn’t match their busy schedules.

Well, it is believed that Timothee and Lily are still friends but prioritising their career first at this point in time.

Timothee Chalamet will be next seen in the sequel of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and yes, this is the film that got him massive fame. It is based on the follow-up novel by André Aciman and we just can’t wait to see him back as Elio Perlman!

Talking to Italian newspaper La Republica, director Luca Guadagnino said, “Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timotheé Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie.”

