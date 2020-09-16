Harry Styles has been making a lot of buzz lately because of his acting skills. Yes, it’s probably the first time after Dunkirk that his fans are more worried about his acting career than his singing one. Reportedly, The Watermelon Sugar singer, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga are going to be a part of Marvel’s X-Men reboot.

It’s been a year that X-Men officially became a part of the Disney fam and is originally created by Marvel. Marvel’s big boss Kevin Feige isn’t revealing anything about introducing any new characters to its cinematic universe. Reports of Deadpool‘s amalgamation with either Spidey or Thor for his film are all around.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, Marvel is eyeing Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga to play important roles in the Marvel universe. According to We Got This Covered, the Rain On Me singer is being considered to play the part of the White Queen.

The same report states that Styles is being eyed to play the role of Mutant Pyro from the Marvel universe. There’s no official information if the Watermelon Sugar singer has been approached for the same but Marvel is definitely interested in giving him a meaty role.

Nick Jonas who has already been a part of movies like Jumanji series, Midway and Camp Rock is being eyed to play the role of Havok.

It’s also being said that this reboot is going to be really huge compared to the last series and feature characters.

Lady Gaga’s performance was critically acclaimed in A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper and there’s no doubt that she can’t nail this character of the ice-queen. Harry Styles, on the other hand, got critically acclaimed for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and proved that choosing him for the film was a good choice.

Nick Jonas, where do we even start. He fits in the box just so well.

