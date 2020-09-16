Earlier today, we brought you the news that rapper Cardi B had has filed for divorce from husband Offset. The singer, who was recently making headlines for her music video WAP, called it quits over infidelity. Now we have learnt that up till now the ‘Taki Taki’ singer turned a blind eye because of her daughter, Kulture.

Cardi and Offset, who secretly got married in September 2017, are the parents to a 2-year old daughter, Kulture Kiari. For the unversed, this isn’t the first time that the couple’s relationship has been on rocky grounds. In December 2018 too, the rapper had called it quits but after Offset’s public apology they eventually got back together.

Talking about the divorce between Cardi B and Offset, a source close to the couple told People magazine, “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby. She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Talking about Offset’s infidelity ways, in January 2018, Cardi B confirmed Offset was at the centre of a sex tape cheating scandal. Rumours of this scandal started doing the rounds after rumours of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December, three months after their marriage.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter in July 2018, had a short-lived happy time. In December 2018, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset had split as they “grew out of love.” The post has now since been deleted from social media. A month later, it was confirmed that Cardi and Offset had reconciled. They made this reunion official by appearing together for the 2019 Grammys with a lick and not a kiss. The couple also shares shared a similar moment at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

In a recent interview for ELLE’s September issue, Cardi B told the magazine that her marriage to Offset was full of drama. She said, “There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

